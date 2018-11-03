Angelina Jolie takes son Maddox on a University Tour in South Korea

Jolie's oldest child is getting ready to leave the house as the took the 17-year-old on a university tour, here.

The mother of six, 43, travelled to on an official visit as the for Refugee (UNHCR) and she made sure to set aside time for her 17-year-old son to visit university campuses, reports people.com.

The teenager has spent time studying the Korean language and is interested in studying in the country. This is his first visit to a campus.

While there, Jolie stepped out alongside her 14-year-old son while rested before embarking on his tour.

Jolie shares her six children, including Shiloh, 12; Zahara, 13; and 10-year-old twins and with ex

--IANS

nv/sed

