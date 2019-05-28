Saradha scam: CBI grills Kolkata Police officer

-
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday interrogated Kolkata Police officer Prabhakar Nath in the multi-crore Saradha Chit Fund scam case, a CBI official said.
Nath, who was the first officer to investigate the case, appeared for questioning at the CBI office in the CGO Complex here and stayed for almost an hour.
