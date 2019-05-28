SC notice to Rajasthan government on a cancer patient's bail plea

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on the bail plea of an accused who has been diagnosed with cancer.
The accused was arrested in a counterfeit currency racket and has been lodged in state jail for the past eight months.
The petitioner's counsel placed on record a medical report, which diagnosed that the petitoner suffered from cancer. He contended that court should grant his client bail considering the health risk to his life.
