SC notice to Rajasthan government on a cancer patient's bail plea

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Rajasthan government on the bail plea of an accused who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The accused was arrested in a counterfeit currency racket and has been lodged in state jail for the past eight months.

The petitioner's counsel placed on record a medical report, which diagnosed that the petitoner suffered from cancer. He contended that court should grant his client bail considering the health risk to his life.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 12:20 IST

