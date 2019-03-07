Saudi Foreign Minister to arrive in Pakistan

-
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday on a day-long official visit to meet the Pakistani leadership and deliver "an important message" of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
Al-Jubeir will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral matters and regional situation. He was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad last week, but later delayed his visit, Geo News reported.
The reason behind the change in the schedule was not stated.
Qureshi had said Al-Jubeir was coming to Pakistan with an "important message" from the Saudi Crown Prince who had visited the country in February.
During his visit, the Crown Prince had said: "It feels home in Pakistan.... We believe in Pakistan's future, we believe that Pakistan has huge opportunities. In 2030, Pakistan will be next to two huge economies, China and India."
