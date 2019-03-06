India, Pakistan to discuss Kartarpur Corridor operationalisation on March 14

-
India is scheduled to discuss modalities of the operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor with Pakistan on March 14, the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said on Wednesday.
"The first meeting between India and Pakistan to discuss and finalize the modalities for Kartarpur Corridor would be held at on the Indian side of Attari-Wagah border on March 14," the MEA said.
It said that it was in keeping with the government's decision to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and meet the long-pending public demand to have easy access to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.
India has also proposed that a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor be held on the same day on the sidelines of this meeting, it added.
The work on the Corridor moved ahead after Imran Khan government came to power in Pakistan last year.
