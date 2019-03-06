Putin for international cooperation against terror

Russian on Wednesday called on the country's to boost cooperation with its foreign counterparts in fighting terrorism.

"No matter how our current relations with certain countries evolve, will always be open to (combat) international terrorism, a common challenge to all humanity," Putin said at a meeting of senior officials of the (FSB).

Russian should primarily coordinate efforts with the (CSTO) and the (SCO), quoted Putin as saying.

The praised the success of the FSB in preventing crimes by and groups.

The number of terrorist incidents declined to nine in 2018 from 997 10 years earlier while the number of prevented terrorist attacks remained high at around 20 per year in the last three years, Putin said.

Russian security forces must therefore use new methods of uncovering terrorist threats, identify the recruiters and accomplices of terrorists, block their supply of weapons and money and halt the propaganda activities of radicals and extremists on the Internet.

At the meeting, Putin stressed the importance of increasing the security of national information resources and promptly eliminating cyber attacks on institutions, state corporations, telecom operators and large companies.

He also praised the work of the Russian counterintelligence agencies, which ended the activities of 129 staff of and 465 recruited agents.

--IANS

mr/

