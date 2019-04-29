SBI steps up hiring to handle insolvency cases

In a bid to step up its efforts to control non-performing assets (NPAs), the of India (SBI) is hiring more and legal firms to strengthen its stressed assets team to handle cases of above Rs 100 crore under the and Code (IBC).

"The seeks to empanel for handling cases of above Rs 100 crore," the SBI said.

The SBI is currently in the process of examining the applications. The has 20 stressed asset management branches across the country which report to its central stressed asset resolution vertical.

In February, the SBI had invited applications for the empanelment of professionals registered with the regulator and Board of India (IBBI).

A source said that post the order in April which made the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) direction to approach the (NCLT) in cases of over Rs 2,000 crore NPAs no longer mandatory, banks, including the SBI, are trying to resolve all the long pending cases under the in a time-bound manner.

Therefore, though cases under the are delayed, it will still be the preferred mechanism as compared to other tools.

In the third quarter of the last fiscal, the SBI had posted a profit of Rs 3,955 crore while its asset quality improved with gross NPAs falling to Rs 1.87 lakh crore from Rs 2.05 lakh crore recorded in the previous quarter.

On April 2, the had made the referral to the NCLT non-mandatory -- leaving the decision to the lenders -- while striking down an earlier RBI circular that gave explicit power to the central bank to direct the banks to approach the NCLT over NPAs of over Rs 2,000 crore.

