SC agrees to hear bail plea of Bengal BJP candidate

-
ALSO READ
Two Bengal lawyers suspended for 'anti-India' post on Facebook
BJP demands repoll in Bengal's Barrackpore constituency
BJP alleges rigging in Barrackpore in WB, demands re-election
SC takes exception to stir by Bengal lawyers
Lawyers strike in West Bengal: SC terms situation as 'extraordinary'
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the BJP candidate from West Bengal's Barrackpore, Arjun Singh's bail plea in cases, which he claims are purely political in nature and brought against him by the state police.
Singh's counsel informed the court that he is deliberately being prevented to be present on the counting day.
The candidate mentioned that due to the ongoing strike by lawyers in West Bengal, he was unable to move any competent court in the state.
--IANS
ss/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU