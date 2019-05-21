SC takes exception to stir by Bengal lawyers

The has taken exception to the strike called by lawyers in since April 29. Terming the strike extraordinary, the court observed that it is having major implication on the fundamental right of life and liberty of citizens, many of whom want to move court seeking

A vacation bench comprising Justices and made this observation during a hearing of a petition filed by eight persons arrested under the provisions of the Gambling and Prize Competition Act, who moved the court seeking

The petitioners were arrested in an alleged IPL betting racket. The court directed the petitioners, in connection with plea, that they would be produced on Wednesday before the "It is, however, made clear that this order is not to be construed as any observation with regard to entitlement of the petitioners to bail," the court observed.

The court observed that the strike called by the of is creating obstruction for these petitioners, who sought relief from the court.

The appearing for the accused submitted to the court that the rejected their bail plea on April 26. And, as the lawyers are on strike in the state, the petitoners could not seek any legal remedy.

--IANS

ss/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)