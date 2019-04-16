SC seeks EC response on bribing of TN voters

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Election Commission's response on a petition alleging that bribing of voters have taken place in each of the 39 Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu.
The petitioner said each voter has been paid around Rs 5,000 and pleaded that th poll panel must be asked to postpone polls in all 39 constituencies of the state.
--IANS
ss/in
