SC seeks Rahul's explanation on 'chowkidar chor hai'

The Supreme Court on Monday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi's comment that the Supreme Court has said "chowkidar chor hai" is wrongly attributed to the court and demanded an explanation from him in seven days.
Clarifying that the comment made during Gandhi's election campaign was wrongly attributed to the apex court, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna sought the "explanation" from the Congress President by April 22 and directed the hearing of the matter on April 23.
--IANS
pk/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU