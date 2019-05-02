SC to hear Rahul's citizenship matter next week

The will hear a petition on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship issue next week.

The petition was moved by two seeking direction for the to decide on the matter and it also sought the disqualification of Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls. They also asked foir his name to be removed from electoral rolls.

The (MHA) had issued a notice to Gandhi on April 29 to clarify his nationality within a fortnight after alleged that he is a British national.

The BJP had raised the issue earlier in April, citing the British company's document to allege that Gandhi is a British national. BJP Swamy cited the same British company document.

Swamy in his representation before the alleged that Gandhi served as one of the Directors and of the British firm Backops Ltd, which is registered in the UK since 2003, with address 51 Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire.

