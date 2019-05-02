Boeing names legal adviser to handle 737 MAX lawsuits

has named as the newly-created position of to deal with legal issues related to the two recent 737 MAX crashes.

Luttig, 64, who has served as since joining in 2006, will "manage all legal matters associated with the Flight 610 and Flight 302 accidents", the Chicago-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Luttig had served on the for 15 years before joining He also held senior roles at the US Supreme Court, the and in private practice, reported.

He will give advice to Boeing Chairman, and board of directors. Meanwhile, succeeds Luttig as Boeing's

A number of lawsuits have already been filed against Boeing in the by family members of victims who lost their lives in two deadly crashes.

On-going investigations into the two accidents are reportedly pointing to faulty and a which pushed the doomed planes nose down.

Muilenburg told a shareholders meeting on Monday that Boeing is close to completing an update to the of 737 MAX

