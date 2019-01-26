Scarlett Moffatt happy to represent curvy girl

-
Television personality Scarlett Moffatt has vowed to always embrace her curves.
During an awards ceremony here, the 29-year-old, who is often criticised for her weight, spoke about the importance of loving her body, reports thesun.co.uk.
She said: "I've learned to embrace my curves, this is me. I was going to hide away under a suit and I thought, no, why should I, so I wore this dress instead that shows off everything.
"I've accepted my body and I'm happy with curves, and I love my b***s. I'm representing the curvy girls and that's great."
