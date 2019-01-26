I love to play soldier: 'Uri...' actor

-
Actor Rajvir Chauhan, who featured in the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", says he loves to play a soldier.
"I'm very fit so, these kind of roles suit me more. I love to play a soldier or warrior. I even feel that such characters are penned in a very realistic way. I have a lot of respect for army so, I feel it's a way of paying tribute to them in my own way," Rajvir said in a statement.
But as an actor, he is willing to take up any "challenging role".
"I also want to play a superhero-based character," said the actor, who also featured in "Raazi".
