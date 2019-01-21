Sensex opens higher then trades flat

The Sensex and Nifty on Monday traded on a flat note after opening marginally higher.

The financials and industrial stocks slipped in the red while the gained.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,467.12 from its previous close at 36,386.61 on Friday.

At 9.20 a.m., the Sensex traded at 36,388.28 up just 1.67 points.

The Nifty50 of (NSE) opened at 10,919.35 after closing at 10,906.95 on Friday.

The Nifty traded at 10,900.35 during the morning trade session, down 6.60 points and 0.06 per cent.

