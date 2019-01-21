This brain training app can boost attention, concentration

A team of researchers at the has developed a brain training app that can improve concentration against daily distractions that people face in a connected world.

The team demonstrated that playing the game app called 'Decoder' on an for eight hours over one month improved attention and concentration.

This form of attention activates a in the brain, said the researchers from the Behavioural and Clinical Institute at the

"We've all experienced coming home from work feeling that we've been busy all day, but unsure what we actually did," said from the

For complex tasks, we need to get in the "flow" and stay focused, she added in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Behavioural

To reach this conclusion, the researchers divided 75 healthy young adults into three groups: one group received "Decoder", one control group played Bingo for the same amount of time and a second control group received no game.

All 75 participants were tested at the start of the trial and then after four weeks.

The results showed that those who played "Decoder" were better than those who played Bingo and those who played no game.

"The difference in performance was significant and meaningful as it was comparable to those effects seen using stimulants, such as methylphenidate, or nicotine," said the team.

To ensure that "Decoder" improved focused attention and concentration without impairing the ability to shift attention, the researchers also tested participants' ability on the "Trail Making Test".

"Decoder" performance also improved on this commonly used neuropsychological test of attentional shifting.

"In addition to healthy people, we hope that the game will be beneficial for patients who have impairments in attention, including those with or We plan to start a study with patients this year," said Sahakian.

The game has now been licensed to app developer Peak.

Peak on Monday released the game, as part of the Peak Brain Training app, on App Store for free. The version would come later this year.

--IANS

na/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)