Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 10,700

The Sensex on Wednesday opened over 200 points higher while the Nifty reclaimed the 10,700 mark owing to strong gains in stocks.

The BSE index gained over 1 per cent.

However, investors would be cautious ahead of the third quarter results of key -- Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, LIC Housing Finance, NTPC -- to be announced later in the day.

Also, investors across the globe will take cues from the key US- trade talks to begin later in the day.

The opened over 200 points higher at 35,819.67 from its previous close of 35,592.50.

At 9.16 a.m., the Sensex traded 155.67 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 35,748.17.

The broader Nifty also opened higher at 10,702.25 from its Tuesday's close of 10,652.20. It traded 51.75 points or 0.49 per cent up at 10,703.95.

(DHFL) stocks continued to witness heavy selling pressure.

Shares of the housing finance institution, fell over 6 per cent to Rs 159.70 per shares in the morning trade session.

The shares of DHFL tanked on Tuesday after Cobrapost, a news website claimed that primary promoters of DHFL siphoned off over Rs 31,000 crore of public money.

--IANS

ravi/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)