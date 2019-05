The hit another lifetime high of 40,030.86 on Thursday as the ruling was seen leading in the vote count.

At 10.37 a.m. the Sensex was trading 914.68 points, or 2.34 per cent, higher at 40,024.89.

The Nifty too jumped by 259.40 points, or 2.21 pet cent, to 11,997.30

--IANS

ravi/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)