Mobile network operator EE said on Wednesday that it will launch Britain's first service in six major cities on May 30.

EE will switch on its service in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, and later this month, the reported.

The company also said that it will roll out rapidly from Wednesday, with more than 100 new 5G sites per month being added, providing 5G in more cities: Bristol, Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull, Leeds, and

Some claimed that EE will launch a "without Huawei as originally planned".

But a from BT, the group of EE, said: "As we have previously stated, Huawei will continue to supply our -- they remain a valued and innovative supplier."

Under the new 5G network, EE said that some customers will break the one gigabit-per-second milestone on their 5G The fastest speed possible when EE launched 4G in 2012 was just 50 megabits per second.

"This is the start of the UK's 5G journey and great news for our customers that want and need the best connections," said Marc Allera, of BT's consumer division.

