Serena advances to last 16 in Australian Open

used the 18-year-old Yastremska's inexperience to her advantage as she overpowered the Ukrainian to make it to the fourth round of on Saturday.

She routed her opponent 6-2, 6-1 in a match that lasted an hour and seven minutes, reports

"I'm taking every match as it comes, but I'm playing as hard as I can, the best I can do and I love it out here," Williams said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion and seven-time champion, is now set to play against either World number one from or her elder sister

Serena, who was defeated by Venus 7-6(4), 6-1 in their first face-off in the second round in the year 1998, defeated Yastremska with her strong serves and stalled the Ukrainian's attempt to make a comeback in the match.

"You did amazing. You did so well. You did amazing. Don't cry. You did really well," Serena told Yastremska after the match.

"I thought she played amazing, came out swinging. I felt like she came out ready to go," she added.

