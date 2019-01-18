Benzema to make Real Madrid squad vs Sevilla, says coach

Real Madrid's on Friday confirmed French forward is set be on the team's lineup of possible players for the upcoming encounter against despite a fracture on his right hand's pinky finger.

Solari downplayed the the Frenchman has been struggling with, denying that he would undergo to repair the fracture, reports news.

"He has a finger injury, but we don't think that it's a problem that will affect his career as a player, neither tomorrow nor on Wednesday," Solari said during a press conference on the eve of Saturday's game.

"He's looked good in training and he's in a good mood. We're happy that he's with us," the Argentine added.

Solari praised the French for his performance this season as well as his commitment to the Spanish club.

"Karim is our reference in the attacking line. He has had a great year at both the personal and sporting level," Solari added.

