Shah meets Modi ahead of swearing in

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday reached the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours ahead of the formation of the new government and swearing-in ceremony.
This is the third round of meeting between the top two leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the last three days.
During the meeting, Modi and Shah are likely to give a final shape to the list of MPs who will take oath of office and secrecy along with Modi.
Modi and Shah had earlier held deliberations on Tuesday and Wednesday on the formulation of the new government.
