Sore Trinamool breaks tubewells, snaps water lines where it lost: BJP

The BJP has accused West Bengals ruling of breaking tubewells and snapping water lines in three localities of and districts soon after the Lok Sabha poll results.

Acting like sore losers the cadres have tried to teach a lesson to the locals who had voted for the saffron outfit.

According to the leadership in Kalua gram panchayat, the tubewells were damaged after they got more votes in the Kanakpur polling booth of Lok Sabha constituency.

"All tubewells in the village have been damaged, because BJP has done well," said Laltu Mondal.

In protest, the villagers gheraoed the house of local panchayat member of the Trinamool, Panchanan Das.

Das denied his party's hand in damaging the tubewells, but promised to repair them.

"Nobody can say that Trinamool, or a panchayat member, or some other local club has done all this. BJP has won. It is trying to put the blame on us," he said.

The tubewells were later repaired.

A similar incident happened in Let Para of Badha village under Rampurhat block.

BJP workers alleged that Trinamool workers broke five-six tubewells after saffron outfit's candidate took lead in the area.

"Since BJP had got more votes, the ruling party workers damaged five-six tubewells and snapped drinking water lines," said Durjodhan Mondal.

Trinamool member of Badha panchayat Shaymali Mondal said she was not aware who the culprits were.

However, the plumbers were called in and the tubewells, as also the water lines, repaired.

A third such incident was reported from ward number 30 of Durgapur municipal corporation under district.

Locals found 10 public taps, from which water is supplied at specific timings daily, had been damaged, sources said.

The development triggered tension, leading to a political blame game between the BJP and the Trinamool. BJP candidate has won the Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency seat.

--IANS

ssp/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)