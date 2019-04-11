Shah Rukh Khan praises Airpods on Instagram

Known for his fondness for technology and gadgets, took to to praise for its wireless earphones.

The maker, in March, launched the second generation of priced Rs 14,900 and Rs 18,900.

Sporting Airpods, Khan posted a picture and wrote: " ups its game with every new product. Don't use earphones much but these new are amazing. Thanks for adding to my collection "

The superstar shared the picture with his 16.8 million followers on his verified page on Wednesday.

Khan's loyalty towards Apple as a brand is not new.

In 2016, when Apple visited India, the hosted a dinner for him at his residence Mannat in

There were rumours that Apple was appointing Khan as its brand in

--IANS

rp/mag/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)