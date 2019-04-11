Shah Rukh Khan praises Airpods on Instagram

Known for his fondness for technology and gadgets, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to praise Apple for its wireless Airpods earphones.
The iPhone maker, in March, launched the second generation of Airpods priced Rs 14,900 and Rs 18,900.
Sporting Airpods, Khan posted a picture and wrote: "Apple ups its game with every new product. Don't use earphones much but these new Airpods are amazing. Thanks for adding to my collection Apple."
The superstar shared the picture with his 16.8 million followers on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday.
King Khan's loyalty towards Apple as a brand is not new.
In 2016, when Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India, the actor hosted a dinner for him at his residence Mannat in Mumbai.
There were rumours that Apple was appointing Khan as its brand ambassador in India.
