Facebook to use AI to map world population

Aiming to use (AI) to create accurate maps, said its maps now cover "majority" of and that its project would eventually nearly the whole world's population.

In 2016, had created population maps for 22 nations.

"When it is completed, humanitarian agencies will be able to determine how populations are distributed even in remote areas so that can better reach the households and relief workers can better distribute aid.

"Offering open data for free in a responsible way also enables researchers to better understand the many applications of their work and to guide their research in the right directions," Facebook said in a blog post late on Tuesday.

The census and used contain no personally identifiable information, Facebook said.

Since Facebook released the first set of maps two years ago, they have improved how nonprofits do their work, how researchers learn and how policies are developed.

"For example, in Malawi, the and the Missing Maps programme, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, used Facebook maps to inform a measles and rubella campaign. By showing that 97 per cent of the land space was uninhabited, the was able to deploy 3,000 trained local volunteers to specific areas in need," Facebook said.

--IANS

ksc/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)