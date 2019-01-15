Shantanu-Nikhil to present finale at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Designers and will showcase their first ever finale collection at the Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019.

Inspired by Matte Reinvent -- Lakme's beauty theme for the season -- the designers will present their latest collection titled Recruit SS'19 on February 4, a statement said.

Their line promises to take the audience on an empowering journey of the culmination of modern authority in the contemporary Indian framework of beliefs and will highlight the evolution that has led to the emancipation of the millennial Indian woman.

Embedded in the black, gold and scarlet red colour scheme, this season's ensembles will showcase silhouettes that have been reworked into exaggerated drapes with dramatic mesh overlays over their edgy take on traditional skirts, oversized capes accessorized with eclectic medallion adornments, silk tassels and intricate gold embroidery.

"There is so much creativity and enthusiasm each time we collaborate with Week that brings to light our couture storytelling. This time & Nikhil is carrying forward its story with a strong sense of belief in what upholds for women of the future generations.

"Our design sensibilities are in line with the brand's focus on their new Absolute Matte Ultimate Collection. Unlike their previous grand finale shows, this time they are not only focusing on grandeur but also on the understated qualities of design and beauty and that is precisely what makes the S&N Couture Creations unique," they said in a joint statement.

On the association, Ashwath Swaminathan, of Innovations, Lakme said, "This season our aim is to give matte an all new meaning... We are excited to bring it alive at Week Finale in collaboration with & Nikhil."

