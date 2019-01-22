Sharad Yadav refutes merger of LJD with RLSP

Loktantarik on Tuesday refuted reports of his party's merger with former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha-led (RLSP).

"There is no truth in these reports being released and published in certain section of media that Kushwaha's RLSP and Loktantarik are being merged," said.

He said these reports were being concocted by people with vested interests. "I completely reject them. No discussions are even being held in this direction," he added.

The LJD and RLSP are part of the comprising of Rashtriya (RJD), and Jiten Awam Morcha (HAM).

--IANS

ik/in/vm

