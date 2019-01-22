JUST IN
Business Standard

Sharad Yadav refutes merger of LJD with RLSP

IANS 

Loktantarik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav on Tuesday refuted reports of his party's merger with former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

"There is no truth in these reports being released and published in certain section of media that Kushwaha's RLSP and Loktantarik Janata Dal are being merged," Sharad Yadav said.

He said these reports were being concocted by people with vested interests. "I completely reject them. No discussions are even being held in this direction," he added.

The LJD and RLSP are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar comprising of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Jiten Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

--IANS

ik/in/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 15:14 IST

