British opposition calls for vote on holding second referendum

-
ALSO READ
May stresses on putting national interest first amid Brexit mayhem
Theresa May loses crucial Brexit deal vote, to face no-confidence motion
Theresa May attacks Brexit critics of playing politics
No Brexit can lead to fresh polls: May tells MPs
May warns MPs against 'catastrophic' failure to deliver Brexit
-
Britain's opposition Labour Party said the House of Commons should be able to vote on whether to hold a second referendum in an amendment it submitted to Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit update.
It is the first time Labour has asked MPs to formally consider a second poll although the amendment on Monday night did not commit the party's leadership to back a referendum if such a vote were to take place, reports the Guardian.
The amendment called for May's government to hold a vote on two options - its alternative Brexit plan and whether to legislate "to hold a public vote on a deal or a proposition" that is supported by a majority in the Commons.
The party's alternative Brexit plan, which would be the subject of a separate vote if the amendment were carried, proposes that the UK remain in a post-Brexit customs union with the European Union (EU) and have a strong relationship with the single market.
Citizens' rights and consumer standards would be harmonised with the EU's.
Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Our amendment will allow MPs to vote on options to end this Brexit deadlock and prevent the chaos of a no-deal.
"It is time for Labour's alternative plan to take centre stage, while keeping all options on the table, including the option of a public vote."
But second referendum campaigners criticized the alternative Brexit plan, the Guardian said.
The People's Vote campaign said on Monday night that it was one of a series of Brexit promises - like no-deal - that were being made with "little regard for what could actually be delivered".
A total of 71 Labour MPs declared they supported a second referendum.
The amendment announcement comes after May on Monday evening provided a "Plan B" in an effort to break the ongoing deadlock over Brexit negotiations. She sought the EU for further concessions on a plan to prevent customs check on the Irish border.
--IANS
ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU