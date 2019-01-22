British opposition calls for vote on holding second referendum

Britain's opposition said the should be able to vote on whether to hold a second referendum in an amendment it submitted to Theresa May's update.

It is the first time Labour has asked MPs to formally consider a second poll although the amendment on Monday night did not commit the party's leadership to back a referendum if such a vote were to take place, reports

The amendment called for May's government to hold a vote on two options - its alternative plan and whether to legislate "to hold a public vote on a deal or a proposition" that is supported by a majority in the Commons.

The party's alternative plan, which would be the subject of a separate vote if the amendment were carried, proposes that the UK remain in a post-Brexit customs union with the (EU) and have a strong relationship with the single market.

Citizens' rights and consumer standards would be harmonised with the EU's.

Party said: "Our amendment will allow MPs to vote on options to end this Brexit deadlock and prevent the chaos of a no-deal.

"It is time for Labour's alternative plan to take centre stage, while keeping all options on the table, including the option of a public vote."

But second referendum campaigners criticized the alternative Brexit plan, said.

The People's Vote campaign said on Monday night that it was one of a series of Brexit promises - like no-deal - that were being made with "little regard for what could actually be delivered".

A total of 71 Labour MPs declared they supported a second referendum.

The amendment announcement comes after May on Monday evening provided a "Plan B" in an effort to break the ongoing deadlock over Brexit negotiations. She sought the EU for further concessions on a plan to prevent customs check on the Irish border.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)