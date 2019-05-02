Sharapova withdraws from Italian Open with shoulder injury

Former world no.1 has withdrawn from the Italian Open as she continues to recover from a right shoulder she has been complaining of through 2018. The three-time champion will be replaced by the 45th-ranked Kuzmova, organisers announced on Wednesday.

has been sidelined since pulling out of the Open in in January after winning the first-round match.

The three-time winner later said she had gone through a "small procedure" on her right shoulder that would need a few weeks to heal.

added that she has struggled since midway through 2018 with caused by a fraying tendon and small labrum tear. This now puts the 28th-ranked in doubt for the French Open, which begins at the end of the month.

Since the withdrawal from St. Petersburg, Sharapova has had to further withdraw from and prior to The has put a halt on her comeback from a 15-month doping suspension between October 2016 and April 2017. Her best finish in a in the period since came in where she lost in the quarter final to Garbine Muguruza.

