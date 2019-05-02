Book on Virat Kohli's success slated to release soon

An upcoming book will spell the life story of India's team as he went from being the chubby-cheeked 'Cheeku' to the Under-19 and finally to become one of the best batsmen in the world.

Titled "Virat: The Making of a Champion", the book is published by Hachette It will hit the stores on May 7.

It is written by journalists and Vidhanshu Kumar, with current interviews with cricketers and expert commentators such as Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra, Michael Clark, and Kohlis'

The book's blurb introduces the 30-year-old ace as "that exceptional teenager who returned to play an innings the day his dad passed away".

"He is the chubby rookie who now sets fitness goals. He is the fiery who always wants to win. Virat Kohli's determination to overcome his drawbacks and shine his skills has him well on his way to becoming an all-time great in cricket," the blurb added.

Full of records, statistics, photographs and behind-the-scene anecdotes, the new title will detail the inspiring life story Kohli, who has come a long way to become the ultimate youth icon.

--IANS

sj/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)