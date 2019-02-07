Shashanka Ghosh set for digital innings with 'Hey Prabhu!'

" Di Wedding" says he is exploring the life of a youngster and the complexities of living in a digital era with his project "Hey Prabhu!".

Ghosh will be stepping into digital space with his "Hey Prabhu!", which will stream on soon.

"With 'Hey Prabhu!', we wanted to explore this new breed of the millennials and what keeps them ticking on a daily basis," Ghosh said in a statement.

"In a world that is largely virtual and can be very convenient, the series takes a light-hearted slice of life look at their value systems and dramatises real-life problems that this breed of youngsters' battle -- be it on the home front or at work.

"It's all current, relatable and highlights the complexity of both, the little as well as the big problems," he added.

An MX Original, "Hey Prabhu!" is the story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary journey. It stars as

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)