Dwayne Johnson tells why he's not hosting Oscars 2019

says he was approached to host this year, but his shooting schedule of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" interfered with the plan.

In response to a fan on Twitter, the explained that he was the Academy's first choice to host the show this year, but due to filming commitments for his upcoming "Jumanji" sequel, he was unable to follow through with the gig, reports variety.com.

"Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting 'Jumanji'. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road," he wrote.

will presumably rely more heavily on presenters this year as the show is without a host for the first time in 30 years. This comes after the Academy's pick - - became embroiled in a controversy due to past homophobic tweets.

will be held on February 24 here and will air in on Star Movies.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)