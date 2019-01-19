Shatrughan Sinha toes Rahul Gandhi's line in attacking Modi

Admitting that he is a "rebel", Bollywood and dissenting on Saturday stepped up his attack against Modi by adopting Rahul Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" jibe.

"People often ask me why I speak against (BJP) while being in it. If speaking the truth is rebellion, then, yes, I am a rebel," Sinha said at the United India Rally of opposition parties at the Brigade Parade Ground here.

The won over the massive crowd at the mega-rally by starting his speech with a filmy-style utterance: "Bahut jaan hai (it has a lot of life)."

Sinha was introduced by as "Bihari babu" as the "khamosh" lived up to the billing every bit by calling for the youngsters as "aap sab mein bahut dam hai (you all have a lot of strength)".

Accusing the of being "autocratic" as compared to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's "democratic", Sinha said unless questions relating to the Rafale deal is answered, he will continue to be called "chowkidar chor hai".

Sinha also said the BJP was trying to "divert the attention of the public" ahead of the 2019 polls by taking up Ayodhya Ram mandir issue instead of answering the queries.

"Now that polls are here they are trying to divert the attention by taking up the temple issue in Ayodhya. They (BJP leaders) would not answer anything on the questions of Rafale but will instead try to divert everyone's attention by bringing up the Ram Mandir issue," he said.

Sinha also added that he hasn't seen a better rally, also waxing lyrical about Banerjee.

"I haven't seen a better rally. This is Bengal's magic and moreover the magic of Mamata Banerjee," said Sinha also speaking in Bengali for a while much to the crowd's delight.

"We are here to give the country a new leadership. We are here to give the country a new direction," he said to loud cheers.

"We heard NEWS (North, East, West, South) leaders speak here.

There is a sense of the mood that all are working towards one goal. Change is the way forward," he added.

