Only agenda of 'Mahagathbandhan' is to remove Modi: BJP

The (BJP) on Saturday hit out at opposition parties, saying the only agenda of the "Mahagathbandhan" is to remove which is not going to work in 2019 polls.

"There has been a so-called Mahagathbandhan rally of the opposition parties in Kolkata. It was a rally of those who could not see each other eye to eye. Today they have come together. From their speeches, it was evident that their only agenda is to remove Modi," told reporters.

He said the opposition alliance has no alternative agenda for and no future roadmap for the development of the country.

He also took a jibe at the opposition parties and asked who would be their leader against NDA's

"Someone said in a very funny manner that we will get our leader elected by people. You have to name your leader to be elected by people. They know this is most difficult task. Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata have ambitions for the Prime Minister's post. Some regional players are also there.

"The of 2019 is not the of 90s. Today's India is hopeful, aspirational and wants development. It wants a stable government. It wants an effective government," he said.

The said that the people of India do not want to go back to days of an unstable government, days of conflict of interests.

He said the political parties, which were opposed to the Congress, have now joined hands to save themselves from Modi government's action against corruption.

"Most of these leaders are facing serious charges of corruption," he said.

--IANS

bns/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)