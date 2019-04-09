'Shazam!' sequel in the works

It's time for the second chapter of "Shazam!".

In the wake of the film's $53.5 million domestic bow over the weekend in the US, a sequel is officially in the works, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Henry Gayden, who penned the original film's screenplay, is writing the next instalment, while "Shazam!" and are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic villain Black He will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

"Shazam!" centres on teenager (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr. (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer). The Pictures project released in on April 5.

