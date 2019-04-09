JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Tea gardens, former enclaves will vote in Bengal's 1st phase

Business Standard

'Shazam!' sequel in the works

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

It's time for the second chapter of "Shazam!".

In the wake of the film's $53.5 million domestic bow over the weekend in the US, a sequel is officially in the works, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Henry Gayden, who penned the original film's screenplay, is writing the next instalment, while "Shazam!" director David F. Sandberg and producer Peter Safran are expected to return for the follow-up.

The DC film set up plenty of fodder for potential sequels, with surprise cameos setting the stage for more heroes in the universe and a mid-credits scene teasing a mysterious villain. Dwayne Johnson is also set to star in his own solo movie as the classic Shazam villain Black Adam. He will presumably face off against the hero at some point.

"Shazam!" centres on teenager Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), and who faces off against the villainous Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) with the help of his foster brother (Jack Dylan Grazer). The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on April 5.

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU