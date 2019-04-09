'PM Narendra Modi' team thanks SC for 'justice'

The team of Bollywood biopic "PM Narendra Modi" on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards the judiciary as the dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the film's release.

The court said the constitutional body is the appropriate authority to address the petitioner's concerns on whether the film should be released in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as it may tilt the balance or benefit a particular political party.

Vivek Anand Oberoi, who plays in the film, has appreciated the Supreme Court's stance.

He tweeted: "With all your blessings, support and love, today we have won in the Honourable A humble thank you to all of you and to the Indian judiciary for upholding our faith in democracy.

Sandip Ssingh, one of the producers of the film, wrote: Thankful to the honourable judicial system of for the much deserved justice."

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film narrates the story of from his humble beginnings to becoming the of It has been locked for release on April 11, when the Lok Sabha elections begin.

Anand Pandit, who has co-produced the film, has said the plan is to release the film in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and the UAE.

