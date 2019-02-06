Shivraj's chopper denied permission to land in Bengal's Murshidabad

The had to call off the rally of former in district on Wednesday after his helicopter was denied permission to land.

"We have decided to cancel the rally today (Wednesday) as we were not given permission to land the chopper at Baharampur in district. He will be attending the rally at Kharagpur today," BJP state said.

Chouhan, a Vice President, was slated to attend two rallies -- one at Baharampur in district and the other at Kharagpur in district.

"He will now attend the rally only at Kharagpur where he will go by road from the Kolkata airport," Basu said.

"Earlier also, permission for landing of choppers had been denied for the rallies of ( CM) Yogi Adityanath, (Union Minister) Smriti Irani and other leaders. This is not new to us. We will fight it out in our own way," he said, accusing the of indulging in "vendetta politics".

