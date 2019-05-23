Shripad Naik leads in North Goa by 11,587 votes

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Panaji 

Union Minister of State for AYUSH and sitting BJP MP Shripad Yesso Naik is leading over his nearest rival and state Congress President Girish Chodankar by 11,587 votes from North Goa, election officials said.

In the South Goa Lok Sabha, former Chief Minister and Congress candidate Francisco Sardinha polled 48,778 votes against 38,770 votes received by his BJP rival and sitting MP Narendra Sawaikar.

In counting for the four Assembly by-polls, the Congress is leading from the Mapusa and Panaji constituencies while the BJP and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) are ahead in the Mandrem and Shiroda Assembly seats respectively.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 11:30 IST

