BJP reaps benefits of polarisation in border areas in Bengal

In an indication that it has benefitted from communal polarisation, the BJP on Thursday came up with a stunning performance in West constituencies, close to the India- border, which have a substantial minority vote.

In Muslim majority district, the (BJP) candidate was leading in the North constituency.

In North 24 Parganas' Raiganj constituency, BJP's Debasree Chaudhury was ahead of her (TMC) rival around three hours into the vote count.

In the the dalit Matua community dominated Bongaon Lok Sabha seat on the India- border, BJP candidate and late Matua matriarch Binapani Thakur's grandson was leading over his aunt and candidate and sitting by over 10,000 votes.

