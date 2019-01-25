Signal-free ride between Noida, Akshardham with Mayur Vihar flyover

To ease traffic congestion for commuters between and Akshardham, Chief Minister on Friday inaugurated a three-lane flyover at here.

The one-kilometer-long flyover, a part of Barapullah elevated road corridor under phase III extension from to Sarai Kale Khan, was built at a cost of Rs 45 crore and was inaugurated in the presence of and

The flyover was inaugurated after missing at least four deadlines.

With a smooth and uninterrupted movement of traffic on this intersection, the government claimed to save emission of at least 1.29 tons of carbon dioxide per day.

"The traffic congestion for hours led to a huge mess and nuisance, especially during the peak office hours. It will end after the flyover opens," the government claimed.

It will also help in reducing the air and noise pollution in the area, it added.

Kejriwal, while addressing the people after inauguration, said the flyover will help the people living in the area.

Speaking about the works done by his government in the last four years, Kejriwal also said that he is fighting to ensure that all the alleged deleted voters should be re-enrolled in the voters list.

"I have the list of deleted 30,00,000 voters. I am ensuring that all are enrolled.

"But don't go and for Modi when I am fight to re-enroll your names," he said.

He also said that by for the Congress, people will help BJP in winning the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"Delhi should the AAP, will be only there to cut into our votes.

"In last Lok Sabha, the BJP got 46 per cent votes, 33 per cent, while the only got 15 per cent. If you for Congress, the BJP will win.Those who want to remove Modi, should vote for AAP," he said.

--IANS

nks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)