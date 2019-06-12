Sikkim CM seeks bailout from financial crisis

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged her to bail out his state from the present financial crisis, an official release said.
Tamang also requested the Union minister to meet Sikkim's demands on account of payment of arrears for the state government employees and pensioners in line with Pay committee recommendations, the state government release said.
The Chief Minister appealed to Sitharaman to release the balance amount which government of India was supposed to transfer as per Finance Commission's recommendations, at the earliest and also to release Rs 300 crore for the purchase of equipment for the newly constructed STNM Hospital.
Sitharaman promised all possible assistance to the state, the release added.
