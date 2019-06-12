Cabinet approves bill against triple talaq, to replace ordinance

The government will introduce a Bill in the coming session of Parliament against triple talaq to make it an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fine.

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. The Bill will replace the ordinance promulgated in February this year.

Talking to reporters here, Information and said that the bill could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha earlier and an ordinance had to be brought every time. He hoped it will get the necessary support in the also.

An official release said that the Bill would ensure gender equality and gender justice to Muslim women.

It would also help in protecting the rights of married Muslim women and prevent divorce by the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat' by their husbands.

The Bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as void and illegal and provides for payment of subsistence allowance to married Muslim women and dependent children.

The Bill also proposes to make the offence cognizable, if information relating to the commission of an offence is given to an in charge of a police station by the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced or by any person related to her by blood or marriage.

The offence is made compoundable with the permission of the at the instance of the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced.

The Bill further provides for hearing the married Muslim woman upon whom talaq is pronounced, before the accused is released on bail by the

