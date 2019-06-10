Sinan Ozkok to head Nissan Motor India

-
Japanese automobile major Nissan Motor Company on Monday announced the appointment of Sinan Ozkok as the President of its India operations.
He replaces Thomas Kuehl who had been India operations chief since 2017.
Sinan will be based at Nissan Motor India Private Ltd in Gurgaon and will have responsibility for all functions in India including sales and marketing, research and development and manufacturing, for both Nissan and Datsun brands.
He joins India from Nissan Otomotiv A.Az. (NOAS), Nissan's national sales company in Turkey, where he has been managing director since 2015.
Sinan, 49, has overseen a significant growth in Turkey for Nissan and brings with him 26 years' experience of working within the automotive industry.
"I am looking forward to working in one of the most dynamic and important auto markets in the world. Nissan and Datsun offer a broad and compelling line-up for customers and I will be working to develop the full potential of both brands in India," Sinan said in a statement.
