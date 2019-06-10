Salesforce acquires analytics platform Tableau for $15.7 billion

US-based Cloud firm on Monday announced acquisition of leading analytics platform for $15.7 billion in an all-stock deal.

The coming together of world's top (customer relationship management) platform with leading analytics firm would accelerate Salesforce's opportunity in the $1.8 trillion digital transformation space, the company said in a statement.

"We are bringing together the world's No. 1 with the No. 1 analytics platform. Tableau helps people see and understand data, and helps people engage and understand customers," said Marc Benioff, Chairman and co-CEO,

"Joining forces with Salesforce will enhance our ability to help people everywhere see and understand data," added Adam Selipsky, of Tableau.

More than 86,000 organizations around the world, such as Charles Schwab, Verizon, Schneider Electric, and Netflix, rely on Tableau to help them see and understand data.

With Tableau, Salesforce aims to play a greater role in driving digital transformation, enabling companies to tap into data across their entire business and surface deeper insights to make smarter decisions, drive intelligent, connected customer experiences and accelerate innovation.

The acquisition of Tableau is expected to be completed during Salesforce's fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2019.

--IANS

na/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)