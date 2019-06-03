Singapore jets escort plane after bomb hoax

Two fighter jets were scrambled to escort an incoming passenger plane over a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Monday.

There were 144 passengers on board the flight TR385 from in the on Sunday when police were alerted to a security threat, reports the

is a low-cost owned by Airlines.

A 13-year-old unidentified male passenger was allegedly behind the hoax. He is currently assisting police with the investigations, said the reports.

A from told The that all 144 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane landed safely on Sunday evening at

On March 26, a Airlines flight from landed safely at after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert. A woman and child were held back for questioning by the police.

In October 2018, a 41-year-old man was fined $4,500 after joking that he had a bomb in his bag. He was on a Scoot flight.

