Singapore jets escort plane after bomb hoax

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai-Singapore flight lands safely after bomb threat
Mid-air bomb hoax on Mumbai to Singapore-bound Singapore Airlines flight
F-16s escort Mumbai-Singapore flight after bomb threat
Singapore Airline's Mumbai-Singapore flight receives bomb threat
Bomb scare on Mumbai-Singapore flight, F-16s scrambled
-
Two Singapore fighter jets were scrambled to escort an incoming passenger plane over a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Monday.
There were 144 passengers on board the Scoot flight TR385 from Cebu in the Philippines on Sunday when police were alerted to a security threat, reports the BBC.
Scoot is a low-cost airline owned by Singapore Airlines.
A 13-year-old unidentified male passenger was allegedly behind the hoax. He is currently assisting police with the investigations, said the reports.
A spokesman from Scoot told The Straits Times that all 144 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane landed safely on Sunday evening at Changi Airport.
On March 26, a Singapore Airlines flight from Mumbai landed safely at Changi Airport after the pilot raised a bomb threat alert. A woman and child were held back for questioning by the police.
In October 2018, a 41-year-old man was fined $4,500 after joking that he had a bomb in his bag. He was on a Scoot flight.
--IANS
ksk/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU