Father stabs son to death in Uttar Pradesh

A man stabbed his son to death with a glass shard at the Civil Hospital in Mahoba, police said on Monday.
According to the police, hospital clerk Rakesh Soni and his son Rahul, who works as an ad hoc staff there, had a heated argument over something in the ICU on Sunday evening. At one point, they entered into a fist fight in which a window pane was shattered.
Rakesh picked up a glass shard and hit his son on the neck leaving him badly injured. He was taken into the emergency, but died hours later.
Police Inspector Swaminath said Rakesh was arrested from the hospital premises and his son's body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.
--IANS
