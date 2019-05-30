JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Kashmir

Woman injured in Pakistan shelling in J&K's Poonch

Israel to hold fresh polls as Netanyahu fails to form government

Business Standard

Six J&K cadre IAS officers promoted

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Six Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers of J&K cadre have been promoted to the apex scale by the State Administrative Council (SAC).

The SAC headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik has approved the promotion of Sudhanshu Panday, Pardip Kumar Tripathi, Arun Kumar Mehta, Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Atal Dulloo and Umang Narula to the apex scale of IAS with effect from February 1, 2019, an official statement issued late last evening said.

These IAS officers belong to 1987, 1988 and 1989 batches of IAS who were allotted J&K cadre after their selection to the coveted service.

These officers will now be designated as Financial Commissioners instead of Principal Secretaries of their administrative departments.

--IANS

sq/vin/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 06:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements