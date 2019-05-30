Six J&K cadre IAS officers promoted

Six (IAS) officers of J&K cadre have been promoted to the apex scale by the (SAC).

The SAC headed by has approved the promotion of Sudhanshu Panday, Pardip Kumar Tripathi, Arun Kumar Mehta, Sandeep Kumar Nayak, and to the apex scale of IAS with effect from February 1, 2019, an official statement issued late last evening said.

These IAS officers belong to 1987, 1988 and 1989 batches of IAS who were allotted J&K cadre after their selection to the coveted service.

These officers will now be designated as Financial Commissioners instead of Principal Secretaries of their administrative departments.

