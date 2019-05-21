Traffic restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway to end next week

The and government announced on Tuesday that there would be no restrictions on civilian traffic on the from May 27 onwards.

In the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the had banned movement of civilian traffic on the on Wednesdays and Sundays to secure the passage of convoys of security forces.

These restrictions were later reduced to only Sundays.

An official statement said here today, "Following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces convoys, the has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the (NH-44) connecting to with effect from Monday, 27.5.2019."

These restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama attack. The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of

After a detailed review with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra, the directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH-44 from May 27.

