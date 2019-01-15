Slightly lower interest rate regime could be beneficial: Ex-CEA

Reiterating that the independence of the (RBI) was extremely important, Kaushik Basu, the former to the Union Ministry, said that a slightly lower interest rate regime could be beneficial to boost investment and growth.

"Independence of the RBI is extremely important. We should do everything to respect that because it gives the country long-run strength in monetary policy and inflation management. It will be very unfortunate, if we tamper on that," he said on Monday evening during the launch of his book, "The Republic of Beliefs".

"I personally believe that a slightly lower interest rate regime in today's will be beneficial (to boost investment and growth). But one thing is extremely important that this must be no more than an advice or suggestion to the RBI. Final decision should be of full authority of the RBI without any tampering on that," said Basu.

Speaking on farm loan waivers, he said that in general, it was "not a good idea" as it tends to damage credit market in the long run but it could be provided in a special situation.

"Our farming sector has suffered after demonetisation in November 2016. It is a very special situation. In the West, there is a law of limited liability. You can do the favour in a limited situation."

